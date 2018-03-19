MISSOULA – The man hired to boost enrollment at the University of Montana is himself looking for work, after UM President Seth Bodnar decides to restructure the university’s student services and recruitment programs.

Tom Crady came on board in 2016 as Vice President of enrollment and student affairs, as UM administrators tried a new approach to boost sagging enrollment. However, numbers have continued to slump. On Monday, Bodnar announced in an email to campus that Crady will be departing at the end of the school year.

That means his $172,000 contract isn’t being renewed, an agreement that created a stir when Crady was hired because it included a $70,000 bonus to kick start the new enrollment efforts.

Now, Crady is being moved into the roll of “advisor”, as Bodnar moves student services, including recruitment, enrollment and financial aid into a combined effort.

“The President has asked Dr. Crady to advise him through this transition. We are working on role descriptions, and some of those details that will need to happen in order for this restructure to occur,” said UM Director of Communications Paula Short. “We’re hoping that we will have that ready for implementation shortly after the start of the fiscal year. So, over the summer we hope to really hope to dial in these changes and be ready when students hit campus in the fall.”

Short says the change wasn’t solely driven by enrollment numbers. But Bodnar hopes the changes will help student numbers rebound more quickly.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News