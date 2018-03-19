HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has been asked to investigate a shooting in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student that happened on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say that the school resource officer (SRO) and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school. While a male student was being questioned, he ran away into the parking lot and was chased by the SRO.

The student jumped into his vehicle and appeared to attempt to run over the SRO, prompting the officer to fire his duty weapon around 12:45 p.m., according to Anastasia Burton with the Montana Department of Justice.

The student then drove down South Avenue and onto Reserve Street with Missoula Police officers in pursuit until he crashed into a vehicle on the lot of Denny Menholt University Honda, located a little more than a mile away from the school.

The 17-year-old student, who was not hurt in the crash, was taken into custody and is being held at the Missoula juvenile detention center.

Burton says that a handgun suspected to be involved in the incident was found by a citizen along the chase route near South Avenue and Old Fort Road. The handgun has been recovered by law enforcement.

Missoula Police Chief Mike Brady requested the DCI take the lead on investigating this incident. Agents have been conducting interviews and processing evidence, according to Burton.

The Missoula Police Department is assisting in the investigation; the Montana Highway Patrol assisted with crash scene investigation.

The Missoula Police officer assigned to Big Sky High School is currently on paid administrative leave per department policy pending the completion of DCI’s investigation. The Missoula Police Department is also conducting its own internal review.

Burton says that once the DCI’s investigation is complete, the case file will be sent to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

Missoula County Public Schools Executive Regional Director Karen Allen said that Big Sky High School chose not to hold a lockdown on Friday because they did not see the incident as a threat to students. Parents were later informed of the incident via email.