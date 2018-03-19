GREAT FALLS – Some changes will be coming to this summer’s events at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls.

The area under the grandstands is dealing with some decay after rough weather and decades of wear.

Some loose concrete is falling from under the seating area, making it a safety hazard for anything happening underneath the stands.

However, sitting in the stands is safe and has passed inspection, according to Cascade County Commissioner Jane Weber.

“The grandstands are perfectly safe to sit in and we’re excited to run the horse-racing this summer just as we have,” said Weber. “The betting windows is the change and that we’re excited to have the rodeo this year during the state fair. Everybody should feel comfortable that the inspection by the engineers have said, ‘Go ahead and have people sit in it, just don’t have people walk underneath it.’”

The betting windows will be moved into remodeled storage containers which will then be placed by the Paddock Club.

The Patriot Night Dinner will also be moved from under the Grandstand into a giant, circus-like tent, according to Weber.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News