BILLINGS – Defense witnesses for the Billings man accused of raping a teenage girl he met online claimed Wednesday at his trial that the victim is a liar.

Marcial Mejia, 35, is charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

The victim, who was around 14 or 15 years old when the alleged assault occurred, testified Wednesday about meeting Mejia online in 2012.

The victim said she had told Mejia her age and later called him to request a ride home.

Mejia drove to his house, the victim said, and asked her to come in with him while he grabbed something from inside.

The victim testified that Mejia forcibly raped her while they were inside the house. She said she fought back but Mejia overpowered her, according to court documents.

Mejia allegedly passed on a sexually transmitted disease to the victim, which is documented in medical records.

The victim said she was motivated to report the rape to her school counselor about three years after the offense because she’d learned Mejia was trying to contact her younger sister online.

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday after presenting testimony from the victim, the school counselor and the investigator.

Clark Seaton, who served alongside Mejia in Iraq and later lived with him at the Billings residence, testified in Mejia’s defense.

Seaton, who was unemployed around the time of the offense, testified that he was home often.

The house Seaton shared with Mejia was loud and sound carried easily, according to Seaton.

Seaton testified that he “absolutely” would have heard the sounds of an assault but never did.

Selena Slevira, 19, testified that she met Mejia on Facebook “a couple years ago” and said they’ve been friends ever sense.

“In my eyes and the eyes of others in the community, (the victim) is not an honest person,” said Slevira, who cited an instance where the victim obtained a beer from Bones Arcade while underage as a reason for her opinion of the victim’s honesty.

Slevira said she did not know the specific details of this case.

Prosecutors asked Slevira if Mejia contacted her when she was underage and she testified that she could not recall specifically when they first met.

Brittany Brown, 27, also testified in Mejia’s defense, saying the victim is a dishonest person. She also acknowledged she has never had a good relationship with the victim.

Brown is currently in state custody for an incident where she gave law enforcement a fake name, she said Wednesday.

The defense requested a mistrial in the case, arguing that to not share details of the victim’s sexual history with other partners to the jury is a disservice to the defense.

The judge denied that request and also refused to admit information about the victim’s apparent drug history.

“She did admit using methamphetamine that morning but she said she was not under the influence when this incident occurred,” said Judge Rod Souza.

Trial is expected to last a total of four days.

Mejia has been out on bond since his initial arrest in 2015.

