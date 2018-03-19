BOZEMAN – The first-ever auction for a Montana liquor license has been put on hold.

Belgrade has finally separated from Bozeman when it comes to the distribution of liquor licenses. The Belgrade Chamber of Commerce saw this as a great opportunity for a restaurant downtown or one that will go to the Yellowstone Plaza.

“It’s a way to keep these restaurants here in town. It’s a way to keep residents here, it’s a way to keep people from out of town into our town of Belgrade,” said Kristi Gee, executive director of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce.

Story continues below



Originally the auction was going to close about two weeks ago, but the Department of Revenue needs to verify and release the rules of the auction and also allow for more public comment.

“It is kind of frustrating that they pushed it back a little bit,” said Gee.

It’s the same in Bozeman as its Chamber of Commerce says that potential business owners are frustrated by the delay.

“Going from the raffle to the highest bidder, and now it looks like because of some regulations that it’s going to be delayed. Those are the types of uncertainties a business cannot afford to have,” said Daryl Schliem, president and CEO of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce.

The license available for Bozeman is for beer and wine only. It doesn’t look, however, like anyone will be bidding until after early April when the Department of Revenue holds an administrative hearing.

The Department of Revenue hopes that eventually the auction-based system will be used throughout the state.

Reporting by Morgan Davies for MTN News