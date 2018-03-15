HELENA – Over a hundred people filled the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday for a Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month celebration.

The event celebrates people of all disabilities and their contributions to their communities.

The celebration featured appearances by Cohesion Dance, the West Mont Cheer Squad and local Boy Scouts of America Troop 1218.

Deborah Swingley of the Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities says that the event is an opportunity to promote respect for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“This celebrates the diversity we have is all of our communities,” says Swingley, “We’re all Montanans and we’re all Americans. Just because we have different abilities doesn’t mean we’re not all the same.”

This year’s event theme is “See Me for Me!” which means people should look beyond any disability to see everyone for who they are as a person, and not just as a person with a disability.

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Deputy Director Laura Smith says that the event is important to not only the families in attendance today but also the community as a whole.

“It’s a recognition of a common humanity in all of us,” says Smith, “Recognizing someone before you just look at their disability and recognizing them for who they are.”

Smith added that the event was great because it allowed individuals with disabilities showcase their talent and celebrate their role in the community.

Today’s event was sponsored by the Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities, Family Outreach, Westmont, Montana Independent Living Project, Helena Industries, Spring Meadow Resources, Benchmark Human Services, and the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

In 1987 the month of March was designated as Developmental Disabilities Month by President Ronald Regan.