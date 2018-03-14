The bankruptcy case of the Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings has taken a historic turn. After almost a year without a settlement, the church has changed course.

“The process that we’ve been going through has basically been a box canyon,” Bishop Michael Warfel said. “I can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Diocese of Great Falls-Billings became the first in the United States to file a motion to dismiss its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy case.

The church filed for the protection a year ago in a move it hoped would develop a compensation fund for victims of sexual abuse that took place over decades, mostly in rural and reservation parishes dating back to the 1950’s.

But after mediation sessions and informal discussions, the Diocese said there is little chance of reaching a settlement while in bankruptcy.

“With the amount of money being paid out basically to attorneys, it was dissipating the funds available to pay claimants a just resolution of the claims they had,” Bishop Warfel said.

The Bishop said that the combination of church assets and only 22 of the 86 victims being insured let to the impasse.

“There’s a very wide gap, a chasm, between what the plaintiff’s attorneys are seeking as opposed to what we judge we can provide,” Bishop Warfel said.

Jim Stang, an attorney for the plaintiffs, did not comment on the motion to dismiss.

He said he’s meeting with state court lawyers and plaintiffs to determine how they will respond.

Late last year, the group representing the victims filed a lawsuit claiming as much as $70 million in church assets, including 14 parishes, should be included in the bankruptcy estate. That case is still in court.

Under the bankruptcy filing, there was stay of relief, which would schedule two of the claims to go to trial.

If the motion to dismiss is granted, the remaining cases would go to state court, a process that could take years.

“Our hope would be to reach a settlement before those trials,” Bishop Warfel said. “So we’re still very actively engaged in trying to find a settlement.”

Despite the legal battle, Bishop Warfel said he remains open to sitting down with abuse victims.

“My ultimate hope would be healing,” he said. “That’s what a church has to be about is healing and seeking reconciliation and forgiveness.”

Reporting by Tim McGonigal for MTN News