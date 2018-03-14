MISSOULA – As part of an effort to find forty homes in forty days for Missoula’s homeless community, housing organizations are hosting an information session on Wednesday.

The “March Home: 40 for 40” campaign targets landowners, second home owners and property management companies to open up their housing units to applicants with federally-funded Shelter Plus Care vouchers.

Applicants have to meet some criteria, such as being chronically homeless or living with a mental illness or substance use disorder, to qualify for the voucher. Then they are referred to the Missoula Housing Authority and go through the process of finding a place to live.

Story continues below



Shelter Plus Care voucher applicants are having difficulty finding a place that will accept them, often because they do not have rental history.

The voucher is designed to help pay rent up to the full amount every month, as well as help pay for security deposits.

The session will be at the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon.

United Way of Missoula and the Missoula Housing Authority will be hosting the discussion.

Reporting by Augusta McDonnell for MTN News