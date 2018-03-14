GREAT FALLS - November 29th is recognized as Giving Tuesday across the country, a day to help organizations in your community. This year United Way is asking for a little help with a book buy. United Way of Cascade County wants to buy low-income preschoolers books for a whole school year. Experts say one in four Great Falls kids begin school without the basic skills needed to learn. Having books at home is one of the best ways for children to learn. They say just $40 can buy one preschooler one book a month for year and $200 dollars can buy one book a month until they start kindergarten. "Books are the number one thing that will help students be prepared to succeed in school. It teaches them letters, language, but it also teaches them how to listen and how to learn and interact with adults. If we can get students, or future students, books, we know that will set them up for success for the rest of their schooling," said United Way of Cascade County Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski. You can donate online on November 29th on the United Way of Cascade County website.

MISSOULA – As part of an effort to find forty homes in forty days for Missoula’s homeless community, housing organizations are hosting an information session on Wednesday.

The “March Home: 40 for 40” campaign targets landowners, second home owners and property management companies to open up their housing units to applicants with federally-funded Shelter Plus Care vouchers.

Applicants have to meet some criteria, such as being chronically homeless or living with a mental illness or substance use disorder, to qualify for the voucher. Then they are referred to the Missoula Housing Authority and go through the process of finding a place to live.

Shelter Plus Care voucher applicants are having difficulty finding a place that will accept them, often because they do not have rental history.

The voucher is designed to help pay rent up to the full amount every month, as well as help pay for security deposits.

The session will be at the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon.

United Way of Missoula and the Missoula Housing Authority will be hosting the discussion.

Reporting by Augusta McDonnell for MTN News

