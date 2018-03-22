BROWNING – Several dozen producers gathered in Browning this afternoon to hear if they qualified for a Farm Service Agency (FSA) disaster program after the extreme winter weather this year.

Mike Foster, the FSA State Executive Director, led the discussion at the Blackfeet Tribal Chambers before handing the floor over to Dee Arneson.

Arneson explained how a producer can qualify for the Livestock Indemnity Program, or LIP, and Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program, also known as ELAP.

To qualify for LIP, livestock must have been maintained for commercial use as part of a farming operation on the day they died, not have been produced for reasons other than commercial use, and have died no later than 60 calendar days from the ending date of an applicable adverse weather event.

Eligible livestock losses due to weather under the ELAP program include grazing losses during the normal grazing period, purchased and mechanically harvested forage and feeds damaged or destroyed and additional cost of purchasing livestock feed.

This also includes the cost of transporting livestock feed to livestock if it was purchased or if mechanically harvested forage is damaged or destroyed or additional feed purchased is above normal. If a producer has additional costs of transporting water to eligible livestock or an actual physical loss of livestock in excess of normal mortality, they can qualify under ELAP.

Foster said the meeting was a success due to the questions asked.

“It gave everyone a great opportunity to learn about the programs that the Farm Service Agency has to offer to help people when there are weather disaster situations as was unfortunately experienced here in the Browning area,” said Foster.

Many expressed concern for the qualifications needed.

For example, how to document a loss.

“Take the photo of the, you know, livestock that’s lost and it has to be date-stamped…I know how hard that can be for some of our producers and especially some of our older producers that might not even have a camera,” said Teri Dahle, a producer near Cut Bank.

People from the FSA spent a majority of the meeting answering questions from producers.

Dahle says it was eye-opening for a lot of people.

“I think that we’re more aware of where these regulations come from because of the questions that were asked.”

Foster believes the information people received from the meeting will be very helpful.

“Not only did they learn about how the programs work, but they were able to ask questions and get answers,” said Foster.

To report a loss, the FSA is asking producers to contact their local offices.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News