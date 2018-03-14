BILLINGS – Firefighters battled a fire in a garage containing ammunition and fireworks behind a residence at 41 Monroe St. on Billings South Side 2 p.m. Monday.

The fire was ruled accidental and was out by 2:35 p.m. The garage was occupied when the fire ignited, but all got out safely and no injuries were reported, according to Billings firefighters.

The fire was caused by careless handling of a battery, which ignited gasoline fumes on the garage floor, according to Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender.

The detached garage had heavy fire and smoke damage, estimated at $100,000.