BOZEMAN – Gallatin County commissioners heard from local law enforcement and fire departments on Tuesday about the need for the speed limit to be lowered on I-90 from 75 to 65 miles per hour through Bozeman.

The Bozeman Fire Department has been working on lowering the speed limit on the interstate since the fall. After seeing emergency vehicles hit on the interstate, the Fire Department decided it was time to take action.

“It’s been an issue for us for quite some time, and it’s percolated to a level that we felt like it was time to go before our city and county officials and ask for their support,” said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne.

Bozeman city commissioners heard the first responders’ arguments for public safety and have already drafted a letter to the Department of Transportation asking for a temporary drop in the speed limit.

“In 2014 we responded to 32 incidents on I-90. In 2017, that number was 90 so it almost tripled in three years. So if we have to wait three years or six years, you can only see what that number is going to do,” Maltaverne said.

Although it will take a while before any changes are made on the interstate, the Fire Department is just happy that the conversation has finally started.

“If the speed limit is reduced, we reduce the number of incidents that occur, possibly saving lives and that’s what we are in the business of doing,” said Maltaverne.

Although there is no guarantee that MDT will grant a temporary speed limit reduction, they do realize that there are safety issues for first responders.

The county commissioners will make their final decision to write a letter to MDT after it is approved by the county attorney.

Reporting by Morgan Davies for MTN News