KALISPELL – Flathead County health officials report a student at Flathead High School has been diagnosed with an active case of tuberculosis.

Kalispell School District 5 officials — along with staff from the Flathead City-County Health Department — are working closely with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Kalispell Regional Medical Center to manage the care of the student.

The student is complying with isolation precautions and is receiving medication to treat the illness.

Health Officer Hillary Hanson says in a news release that “all parents of identified contacts (those that were in close proximity in a shared space with the student) utilizing phone and email. If you have not been contacted, your student was not identified as a close contact and does not require screening.”

“Tuberculosis is a disease that can be treated and prevented,” Hanson said. “Identifying and screening contacts is an essential intervention, as is ensuring treatment of the ill individual. We have both these interventions in place to prevent the spread.”

Kalispell Schools Superintendent Mark Flatau says in a letter sent out to families and students that representatives from local health officials will be available to answer any questions about TB on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The meeting will be held in the Flathead High School Auditorium beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

We will more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

The US Centers for Disease Control has more information about TB on its website, including the following:

TB bacteria are spread through the air from one person to another. The TB bacteria are put into the air when a person with TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks or sings. People nearby may breathe in these bacteria and become infected.

TB is NOT spread by:

shaking someone’s hand

sharing food or drink

touching bed linens or toilet seats

sharing toothbrushes

kissing

The following letter was sent out by Kalispell Schools Superintendent Mark Flatau:

March 20, 2018

Dear Families,

Flathead City-County Health Department (Health Department) officials have identified a single case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a student, with recent international travel, who attends Flathead High School. The individual identified is complying with isolation precautions and is receiving medication to treat the illness.

Flathead High School is working closely with the Health Department and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to investigate the TB case further. Efforts to control further spread of the disease involves identifying and evaluating individuals who are contacts (those that were in close proximity in a shared space) with the student. If your student has been identified as a contact, you will receive a phone call and another email with additional information.

TB is a bacterial illness acquired through breathing in infected droplets from the cough/sneeze of a person with active TB. TB is not easily transmitted. It cannot be spread by contact with someone’s clothing, drinking glass, eating utensils, handshake, toilet or other surfaces. Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick. Symptoms include a cough longer than three weeks, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, chills, fever, and coughing up blood. The likelihood of transmission increases with length of exposure to the cough/sneeze of someone with active TB. For more information about TB, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

TB is preventable and curable. TB disease is typically treated for six to nine months with antibiotics. A person with TB will become non-contagious within a few days to weeks of effective treatment and will be able to return to normal activities without risk to others while completing treatment.

Representatives from the Health Department, Kalispell Public Schools and Kalispell Regional Healthcare will be at Flathead High School Auditorium to answer your questions about TB on at Tuesday, March 2:04pm and on at Wednesday, March 21 5:30pm. If you have any additional questions, please contact the Health Department at 751-8219.

Please know we are working diligently with the health department and doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.

Sincerely,

Mark Flatau

Superintendent