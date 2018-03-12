A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for much of central Montana east of the Continental Divide into Wednesday for melting snow on top of a frozen ground. A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Broadwater, Jefferson, and Gallatin Counties for some minor flooding that is occurring in low lying areas and near the rivers. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Montana into Tuesday afternoon. Warmer air is moving up toward the state resulting in melting snow. The snow will have to melt before the frozen ground melts, meaning the melting snow will not soak into the ground. Rather, it will build on the surface and across low lying areas. A gradual warmup will limit melting, which in turn will limit flooding. Either way, flooding will be an issue this spring will a record amount of snow in the mountains and lower elevations. Northeast Montana will have dense, freezing fog through Tuesday morning with visibility down to near 1/4 mile at times. Besides northeast Montana’s fog, Tuesday will be another sunny day across Big Sky Country. Highs will warm into the 40s for much of the state, 50s around Missoula, but holding in the 20s over the Hi-Line. Wednesday, a new storm and storm cycle will approach with increasing clouds. Highs will generally be in the 30s and 40s, with a few towns coming close to 50. Wednesday night, low pressure will move through Montana with wet snow along and east of the Continental Divide. A few inches will accumulate over the Montana prairies, with up to 6″ in the mountains. Areas of wet snow will continue on Thursday and into the weekend. St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, and some snow could move through southwest Montana including Butte.

Have a nice day!

Curtis Grevenitz