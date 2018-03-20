FLORENCE – The Florence-Carlton School District is providing students with new technology that they believe will enhance the student’s education.

As a part of their district-wide 1-to-1 technology plan, Kindergarten and first grade students have iPads — and as of Friday all students in grades two through 12 now each have their own Chromebooks.

Students at the high school gathered for an assembly in the old gym where they were given their Chromebooks. The students will not be allowed to bring the Chromebooks home but they have access to them while on the school’s WiFi.

Sixth grade teacher Dianna Horsenss, who led the assembly, said that this technology will help students better show what they are learning.

“Creating content and curating content and being able to share that in a way that was never possible even just 10 years ago is really exciting for some of those students who struggle to show it in a traditional way,” said Horsen.

She added that having Chromebooks is helpful because it provides access to Google’s education resources to help students sort through the information on the Internet and pick out what is truly helpful.