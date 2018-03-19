HERON – A former local store burned to the ground in Heron over the weekend.

Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel told MTN News that the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze. A resident that lives in the area told MTN News that the store was a landmark for many years for all who lived and visited.

Residents tell us the store was closed and had been converted into apartments. An occupant of the apartments escaped via the back roof, according to a witness.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. MTN News is working to get more information on this developing story.

Story continues below



Reporting by Melissa Rafferty for MTN News