BILLINGS – Former New Mexico Gov. and U.S. Secretary of Energy Bill Richardson is coming to Billings next month to talk coal and energy production.

Richardson will give a lecture 10:45 a.m. April at the Northern Hotel called “The Future of Energy in the West: Is Coal a Part of It?” as part of the Future of Coal conference.

The event is sponsored by the Burton K. Wheeler Center of Montana State University.

According to MSU, Richardson’s lecture will focus on energy production in the West and explore the wider social, political and economic issues associated with changing markets and domestic and international politics.

Story continues below



Richardson was energy secretary in the Clinton administration from 1998 to 2001. He was a New Mexico congressman in the 1980s and served as the state’s governor from 2003 to 2011.

Admission for Richardson’s talk it $10 for those not registered for the Future of Coal conference. Tickets can be reserved online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bill-richardson-tickets-42929448135 .