MISSOULA – A Frenchtown music teacher says he’s not guilty of sexually assaulting two Frenchtown High School students.

Troy Bashor entered not guilty pleas to one felony count of sexual assault and one misdemeanor count of sexual assault Wednesday in Missoula District Court.

Missoula County prosecutors filed the felony sexual assault charge in February after they say Bashor inappropriately touched a female student on a near-daily basis.

Prosecutors say the felony charge stems from inappropriate contact that spanned from the summer of 2014 to early 2017. The girl involved in the felony charge reported the contact escalated from hugging to groping.

The felony charge comes after a separate misdemeanor sexual assault charge was filed against him in October involving another student. That student claimed Bashor sexually harassed and groped her on several occasions in 2016.

Also at Wednesday’s arraignment, Bashor’s attorney requested to the judge that she amend his client’s travel restrictions. Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan agreed to amend the restrictions to allowing Bashor to travel within the state of Montana. But if Bashor wants to travel outside Montana, he must get the prosecutors and judge’s permission.

Meanwhile, the civil suit filed in U.S. District Court by one of Bashor’s alleged victims is now set to go to trial next month. The case against the Frenchtown School District and Superintendent Randy Cline accuses school administrators of not taking proper steps to address the complaints against Bashor. The jury trial is scheduled to start April 15 in Missoula before Judge Donald Molloy.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News

