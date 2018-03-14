BONNER – With plans progressing to replace the I-90 bridges over the Blackfoot River, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are considering their own program to close that stretch of the river to float traffic for safety.

Montana Department of Transportation plans to replace the two interstate bridges over the next couple of years, updating the structures and getting rid of those dangerous bridge pylons at the same time.

“As they do the work over the next couple of years there may be some periods of time where we need to close the river right around there so that people aren’t in danger as the work is going on,” said FWP spokesperson Vivaca Crowser. “So that’s what we are proposing, that we have the ability to do, is to just close the river for as short a period of time as we need to, right around the Milltown area and re-open it as soon as we can.”

When the river was first opened following the removal of the Milltown Dam, FWP had also closed the river below the Weigh Station fishing access to the Clark Fork because of safety concerns.

Not only was there debris in the river, but there were a lot of concerns about floaters getting into trouble trying to pass the bridge supports, especially in high water. Fortunately there haven’t been any accidents since, and the river has been open.

Crowser says its still the state’s intention to have the river open, that the closures will only be intermittent and timed around the construction.

“Yeah, it would really just be from Weigh Station down to the confluence. So that stretch,” Crowser said. “And again we would try to close it as little as we needed to and open it as soon as we can. So no permanent kind of closure.”

FWP will post notices of the closure at river access points and also online. The agency is taking comments on the plan through the end of this week.

To review the proposed rule and comment, go to fwp.mt.gov and click on “Submit Public Comments,” then “Commission; Public Notices, Rules.” You can also click here to find that comment page.

Comments are due by Friday, March 16, and can also be sent by mail to FWP’s Region 2 office; Attn: Sharon Rose; 3201 Spurgin Rd.; Missoula 59804; or by emailing shrose@mt.gov.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News