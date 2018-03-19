<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BILLINGS – A Gardiner middle school student won the Treasure State Spelling Bee for the second year in a row. Aidan Veress, an eighth grade at Gardiner School was the winner of the 53rd Annual Treasure State Spelling Bee.

The event brought 59 kids from across Montana to Rocky Mountain College’s Fortin Center on Saturday. The spellers, who are in the fourth through eighth grade, were each representing their schools.

Eleven of the participants also competed in the state spelling bee last year.

Reagan Remmers, a seventh grade student at Target Range School finished second.

Karissa Zanett, a fifth grade student at Stanford Public School placed third in the bee.

Clinton School eighth grade student Drew Saltzman came in fourth while Grace Anderson, an eighth grade student at Stillwater Christian in Kalispell was fifth.

Veress now advances to the National Spelling Bee which will be held in National Harbor, Maryland from May 27 through June 1.

Reporting by David Jay for MTN News