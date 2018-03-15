<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GREAT FALLS – Steve Seltzer is a Russell Art Auction original. He’s the only artist to have his work featured in all 50 shows.

“I was extremely fortunate to be in the right place at the right time,” said Seltzer recently while being interviewed in his Great Falls studio. “That was the beginning of something that turned into a great successful show.”

His connection to Charlie Russell dates back more than 120 years when his grandfather, renowned western artist O.C. Seltzer, a Danish immigrant, became good friends with the legendary artist.

“My grandfather said the most important day in his life was in 1897 when he had the opportunity to meet Russell in Great Falls,” said Seltzer. “By then Russell had acquired somewhat of reputation as an artist.”

While O.C.’s talents helped inspire Steve, it was his father Walter, a talented artist in his own right, who really helped hone his craft.

“When I would get into trouble with the anatomy of a horse or putting some color on the watercolors he would often times come to my rescue and show me how things were done,” Seltzer said.

Steve Seltzer’s life as an artist was just beginning in 1969. As the Russell Auction grew, so did his career.

“Since it was a small time local affair I just got lucky,” Seltzer said. “I was able to be a part of it and grow with the auction. So I kind of grew up with the sale you might say.”

With artworks at the Russell fetching over $1 million these days, Steve said the auction has come a long way in 50 years.

“The (original) headline was $25,000 worth of art to be sold at this fundraiser for the Russell Museum,” Seltzer said. “We look back on that and I look at it with amusement because $25,000 doesn’t go very far as far as sales.”

In his half century of involvement, Steve has had nearly a hundred pieces sold at auction. He’s sold hundreds more in rooms where he’s shown his art.

While he may not be a part of another 50 auctions, Steve Seltzer has no plans of folding up his easel anytime soon.

“I love to paint, I plan on keeping at it as long as my eyesight holds up with my health and my ability to just keep after it,” he said.

Steve Seltzer has two more paintings up for sale at the Russell Auction Saturday night at the Mansfield Convention Center.

Reporting by Tim McGonigal for MTN News