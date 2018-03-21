GREAT FALLS – The civil trial for Robert Back versus Benefis Health Systems entered into its twelfth day on Tuesday.

In the morning, Athletic Trainer Jessica Klette was back on the stand for cross-examination.

Klette said she does not know what she would have done if she knew that Back had a concussion, but she says she stands by what she did in September 2014.

Story continues below



Doctor Robert Shavelle, with the Life Expectancy Project, took the stand next to talk about Back’s life expectancy after his injury.

Doctor Shavelle says Back’s life expectancy is around 20 more years, however Dr. Alan Weintraub from Craig Hospital in Colorado who has been one of Back’s doctors for years, testified on March 9th that Back will live much longer.

Doctor Shavelle says he came to his conclusion because of what he calls positive factors in Back’s life prior to his injury.

“Some of the negative factors are that he requires a shunt, a ventriculoperitoneal shunt for the hydrocephalus. He has contractors with the shortness of muscle or tissues. He requires suction. He has gone nonverbal, he can communicate a bit, but he cannot use words unfortunately. He does not have much functional use of any of his extremities,” Shavelle said.

Scott Richter, a former professor at Montana State University also testified. He said with the information that Klette was given, he believes she did everything she should have during the week of September 5th through 12th.

The defense called Brenda Loser, a RN with the Great Falls Clinic, to testify about making an appointment at Great Falls Clinic for Back.

“She told me that he had been hurt in football and they were wanting to get a release to play football after a concussion,” Loser said.

Loser says she explained to the woman that they did not do those kind of appointments at the immediate care center.

She spoke with Doctor Thomas Triehy and she made an appointment for Back to see the doctor on the afternoon of September 10th in the doctor’s private practice in the clinic.

The defense called Doctor Thomas Triehy, with Great Falls Clinic took the stand next. Triehy said he had received a note that Back wanted to be seen so he could be cleared to return to play football.

“The notes that I had was that they were worried about a concussion, but they were worried it was dehydration. I was trying to…if he got hit in the head,” Triehy said.

The doctor said that Back and his father, Buck, had watched the game films’ and said that they did not see that he was hit in the head during the game against Power.

Triehy says Buck was asking him about dehydration because the game against Power was hot, and Back did not drink enough water.

It was the doctor’s conclusion that Buck had disagreed with the E.R.’s diagnosis, that Back had a concussion. Back told the doctor that he was still experiencing headaches, but Back denied he had any nausea or vomiting.

Triehy explained to the family that he thought Back had a concussion and Buck was not happy and left the room. “He wanted a note so Robert could play Friday,” Triehy said.

Triehy said he answered all questions that we asked of him during the appointment with Robert. He gave Shannon, Back’s step-mother, information about return to play guidelines. Triehy said that Back could not start the process of return to play until he was symptom-free.

“I cannot return him to play until he sees someone else again, because he was still having symptoms,” Triehy said.

He made it clear to Back and Shannon that Back could not play football the rest of the week.

The family requested a written note from the doctor so they could give the note to the school, though no one knows what happened to it.

Triehy did not see Back after this appointment.

The defense rested their case after Triehy’s testimony and closing arguments will start tomorrow afternoon.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News