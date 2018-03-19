GREAT FALLS – A rookie musher had his first run at the Iditarod Race which just wrapped up on March 17.

Brett Bruggeman, a Great Falls dentist, was welcomed at Great Falls International Airport Monday afternoon by a room full of people and his biggest fan, his wife, Suzette.

There was a running joke about how he only sent three texts to her during the race, but she never had any doubt he was in trouble.

Story continues below



“Though I didn’t send too many messages, I got reply messages from my wife of encouragement and she told me that there were about 4,000 people following us and I knew if my dogs didn’t give up, I wouldn’t give up,” said Brett.

She said he persevered through an illness, along with his dogs.

“Brett’s the type of guy that would literally crawl to the finish line in Nome if he had to, he’s that driven,” said Suzette.

And while he did a fever and chest congestion throughout the entire race, he is looking forward to the future.

“I already miss the trail, it doesn’t make any sense, I know. No one can really explain why we do it and I can’t explain it but it gets in your blood and once you do do it, it’s kind of the only thing you want to do,” said Brett.

He finished 39th in the race with all 12 of his dogs.

His parents also drove five hours from Idaho to help welcome him home before he left to catch up on sleep.

You can follow his future journeys at Skinny Leg Dog Sleds on Facebook.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News