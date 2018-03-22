GREAT FALLS – The 27th annual Montana Environmental Education Association Conference kicked off on Thursday in Great Falls.

Educators from across the state came to Great Falls College-MSU to learn about techniques they can use to teach kids as young as kindergartners all the way until high school.

“Starting at a young age, they are really looking at awareness, getting outside and seeing the world they live in. It’s important to start early so they can build on that,” MEEA Vice President Holli Langlieb said.

This years’ theme is “Tough Teaching Topics,” and some of the various workshops attendees can participate in range from STEM activities, weather and climate conversations, hydroelectricity, and more.

Langlieb says this three-day conference is a great way to start a conversation about the environment.

She adds that many of the educators today know about the facts, but just need the resources and ways to share a certain curriculum.

“It’s very important for our educators, formal and informal, to start those conversations about tough teaching topics to increase environmental literacy. We really start with asking those questions so that we don’t shy away from them. If we shy away from them then we are never going to get further in how we think about the world that we interact with every day,” Langlieb said.

Friday evening at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, they are opening their doors to host an Educator Open House and will be talking about some of those tough topics on environment.

The event is free and starts at 5:30 pm.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News