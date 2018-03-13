GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Public School Board voted to approve a variant of Option D, which was presented to board members at a February 12th meeting, for the district’s redistricting plan on Monday.

Option D was developed through public input and review.

The option recommends that no students cross the river to attend school and that no changes be made to Loy, Lewis and Clark, Sacajawea, Chief Joseph, and Meadowlark elementary schools.

The schools most impacted by the approved recommendation include West, Valley View, Morningside, and Giant Springs.

According to Chairman Jan Cahill, the demographics in the community have changed from the last time the boundaries were adjusted.

“This is a process with the passage of the bond levy a year and a half ago,” Cahill said. “A school was moved about five blocks further to the east and that caused a need to look at redistricting those schools.”

As of Monday evening, 291 students will be impacted by the decision and the next steps include notifying the families, according to a presentation on the boundary adjustment process.

Families will receive a form with the opportunity to indicate whether or not they will enroll their child in the redistricted elementary school or if they would like to request their child remain at their current school.

The consideration for a child to remain at their current school will be based on available space. Parents would have to provide the student transportation if allowed a permissive transfer.

The forms must be returned to building administrators by March 27th.

For more information about the redistricting process or to view links concerning flyers or presentations, visit the GFPS website.