GREAT FALLS – Pamela Jean Courtnage has been deemed unfit to stand trial at this time for the murder of her mother.

Judge Elizabeth Best ordered Courtnage to be treated at the state hospital in Warm Springs for another six months.

This is the second hearing to see if Courtnage was fit to stand trial for the May 2017 murder.

A Montana state hospital doctor testified that Courtnage could gain the fitness that is needed to stand trial.

Story continues below



The finding is only temporary, and the case will be reviewed again in six months to determine if she is fit to stand trial.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News

Previous:

Courtnage makes initial court appearance on charge of deliberate homicide

Woman found not fit to stand trial for murder in Great Falls

Woman arrested in Missoula for Great Falls murder

(JUNE 15, 2017) Pamela Jean Courtnage pleaded not guilty in Great Falls on Thursday on charges of deliberate homicide and felony theft.

Courtnage is charged with killing a 69-year old woman in Great Falls; court documents at this time identify the victim only as “Jane Doe,” due to the recent implementation of Marsy’s Law.

Courtnage asked Judge Greg Pinski if she could speak on her own behalf.

At that point, her court-appointed attorney told Judge Pinski that he had advised Courtnage to exercise her right to remain silent, and that Judge Elizabeth Best had signed a court order for Courtnage to undergo a mental-health evaluation at the state hospital in Warm Springs.

Judge Pinski then advised Courtnage that she was under no obligation to speak, and reminded her that a court reporter was recording everything she said, and her words could be used against her in future court proceedings.

Courtnage then said that her family was trying to take her home on 2nd Avenue North, and take over every asset that she has.

Judge Pinski then explained that if she had issues with assets or family matters, they need to be addressed separately, apart from this court proceeding.

Courtnage then told Judge Pinski that she had asked for a lawyer to be appointed to her, instead of the “guy” sitting next to her.

Judge Pinski pointed out to her that the man sitting next to her was her court-appointed attorney.

A trial date for Courtnage has not yet been scheduled.