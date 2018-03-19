GREAT FALLS – Donna Lynn Miranda was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a truck on 15th Street South early Sunday morning.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, Miranda was driving the wrong way down 15th Street South, which is a one-way, when she collided with a truck near 4th Avenue South.

The head-on collision caused Miranda’s airbags to deploy and front-end damage to her vehicle.

Officers believed Miranda had been drinking and driving due to her bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Although she appeared uninjured, she was not sure if she had been knocked unconscious in the crash. She was taken to Benefis Health System for an evaluation, and she agreed to a blood test and admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

However, once she arrived at Benefis, she refused to provide a blood sample. After being taken to the Cascade County Detention Center, she refused to perform a sobriety test, and refused to provide a breath sample, according to the charging documents.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The GFPD said Miranda faces charges for driving under the influence and traveling in the wrong direction of a one-way; both charges are misdemeanors.