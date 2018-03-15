HELENA – A grassroots effort to bring a multi-million dollar sports complex to the Capital City continued Thursday night.

Organizers with the Helena Regional Sports Association say Helena is lacking a space for sports and recreation. The fix – according to the nonprofit – is a 100,000 sq. ft. facility with space for just about everything. Early designs have already been drawn up and the YMCA of Helena is partnering with the HRSA, offering their location at Centennial Park for the project.

On Thursday, the public got a look at the plans at a public meeting at the Lewis and Clark Library. Two pools, two basketball courts, an indoor soccer field, community spaces and more are included in the designs.

However, the project comes with a hefty price tag. Organizers hope private donations, a special tax credit and government grants will be enough to fund the complex and they have some research to show this isn’t just a daydream.

Steve Ackerlund, board member for HRSA, said an outside consulting group conducted research on the desire for the complex and its feasibility.

“Our feasibility study from the technical side shows that it’s doable for a community of this size. So if the community gets behind it and we have that kind of grassroots support, it can happen,” Ackerlund siad.

If all goes well, HRSA said construction would happen in phases so there would still be access to the current YMCA. The project is still in the early stages and planning and fundraising could take at least five years.

For more details, visit the HRSA website here.