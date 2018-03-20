A FLOOD WARNING is in effect in Musselshell County until Friday afternoon. Multiple ice jams have developed on the Musselshell River. Just downstream, in eastern Petroleum County and western Garfield County, a FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday morning. Flooding could potentially cause issues as the week goes on.

We made it! Happy Vernal Equinox, everyone. After the winter we’ve had in Big Sky Country, many are looking forward to springtime and melting snow, longer days, and warmer temperatures. The pattern of melting during the day and refreezing overnight continues, meaning that snowmelt, ice jams, and flooding are going to continue to be an issue. There is still some light snow on the radar this morning, but that will clear out as the day goes on. With the exception of light snow in the Southern mountains, things should stay clear in Montana until late Wednesday night, when some more rain will start to move in. Thursday and Friday, we’ll have a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow will come through after that. While this first weekend of Spring is going to be sludgy and wet, that moisture will clear up by Monday.

Katie Alexander.