HARLEM – Heavy snow caused a building to collapse in Harlem on Saturday.

There were no injuries reported.

The building is owned by Island Mountain Development Group (IMDG), a Native American economic development corporation.

In a press release, IMDG said that on Saturday, the weight of the recent heavy snow caused the collapse of the building.

They said on Monday that they are waiting final approval on an emergency permit for hazardous waste removal and clearance from their insurance provider regarding safety and liability issues prior to demolition and cleanup of the building.

There is no word yet on the dollar amount of damage, or how much the clean-up will cost.

The following information was included in the press release:

Our primary concerns are with public safety and limiting inconvenience regarding the disruption the project will create in the downtown area. IMDG is working to secure local contractors to begin work within the next few days. This entire project, once begun, will be our priority and focus until complete.

Here’s a summary of what occurred after Saturday’s roof collapse at the Brekke (IMDG) Building in downtown Harlem and how IMDG responded:

Within a few minutes of being notified the executive team communicated amongst ourselves and quickly put together a response to the IMDG building roof collapse. Bum Stiffarm, IMDG’s, Planning and Development Coordinator was first on the scene and immediately began coordinating with Harem city officials already on site. Sean Henderson, IMDG’s Real Estate Development Officer, arrived shortly after and after assessing the scene began communications with Ryan McGee, Sr. Environmental Scientist with Newfields regarding potential hazardous materials.

Newfields has recently completed structural and asbestos inspections and testing for IMDG and are in negotiations for remediation for ongoing development plans for this building. They were sent photos from the scene and shortly afterward advised that there is no hazardous material in the dust cloud, building materials, and debris in the street. Based on their complete inspections and testing all potentially hazardous materials would not be in any debris from the collapse. With our approval, Mr. McGee began the emergency application process for a permit to demolish and remove all building materials according to strict EPA guidelines.

He indicated as early as Monday we might have the permit which will allow us to expedite this process. They have the personnel required to coordinate and oversee the project and can make themselves available right away due to our ongoing relationship with them. This will also assure a safe and efficient process for our community and keep any disruption to a minimum

Our IMDG team on site worked directly with Harlem City officials, Northwest Electric, the Harlem Volunteer Fire Department, Blaine County Sheriff’s Department, Pike Construction, and Newfields to be certain there were no existing hazards to the community. The IMDG executive team has put in place a contingency plan to coordinate with all agencies regarding the safe and expedient demolition and cleanup of the entire site and will begin this process without delay.

Thanks to all involved in the response and containment of the site and IMDG is grateful that the timing of this event nobody resulted with no bodily harm or individual property to our citizens. In addition, all hazards were contained and kept to a minimum until work can safely begin.