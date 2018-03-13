UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.: A second alert has been sent to Helena area residents saying the girl has been found safe.

HELENA- A text alert was sent out to Helena area residents Tuesday afternoon for a missing 9-year-old girl.

The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for Julianne Howard.

Howard was last seen getting off a school bus around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Avocet and Valleyview Rd.

Story continues below



She is approximately 4’2″ tall, weighs 65 pounds and was wearing a white sweater, black leggings, and carrying a backpack with a purple paisley design.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.