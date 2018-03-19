HELENA – Law enforcement officers say they’re often put in situations where they have to interact with people going through a mental health crisis.

“We deal with mental illness sometimes on a daily basis,” said Sgt. Shane Hildenstab, a training sergeant with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Leaders say, when officers understand what people are dealing with, they’re better able to keep the situation from getting worse. So, this week, 22 police officers, sheriff’s deputies, Highway Patrol troopers and other responders started Crisis Intervention Team training.

“It gives them different cues to look for when they’re dealing with somebody that’s in a crisis, and then some different paths to go down, some different de-escalation skills that allow us to calm the situation down,” Hildenstab said.

The training is a week long, with 40 hours of instruction. On Monday, participants began by practicing basic safety skills for this type of encounter. They learned about behavioral cues that a person might be aggressive and about ways to make sure their own body language is not threatening.

Later in the week, they will study how to recognize specific mental health issues and the best ways to respond to people experiencing them.

“You learn some valuable communication skills, and you learn what’s going on in the head of someone who’s experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

By Friday, the participants will be put through a series of live crisis scenarios, working with actors simulating the conditions they studied.

“If they use their skills they learned throughout the week, our actors are trained to go down,” said Hildenstab. “If they don’t, then they’re trained to escalate the situation.”

Hildenstab said, in addition to developing skills, the classes help officers make connections with local mental health resources where they can direct people in need. Mental health care workers also take part in the training.

Leaders say Lewis and Clark County was among the first counties in Montana to start offering CIT training, starting in 2005. Today, an umbrella group, CIT Montana, helps coordinate the training in locations around the state.

Dutton said his goal is for all of his employees to go through the training. He said simply learning how to listen can help officers prevent situations from becoming more dangerous.

“It does count when you think a deputy or a peace officer is really listening to you and hearing what you’re saying,” he said.