HELENA – Members of the Helena Fire Department were joined by family and friends for a celebration Thursday night as they enter into new roles in the department.

In total, five members were promoted to new positions.

Mike Chambers became the assistant chief, Lou Antonick is now the fire marshal, Cory O’Brian is a battalion chief, Michael McDaniel became a captain, and Doug Fischer is now a lieutenant.

Helena City Commissioner Andres Haladay conducted the oath of office and Helena Fire Chief Mark Emert – who emceed the event – said he was proud of his crews.

“It’s one of the best honors that a fire chief can have,” Emert said. “You come in and see these guys succeed day after day and then occasionally you’ll see them fail at something and then they get discouraged. But in a couple days, they’re right back on their feet trying. It’s just a very special experience.”

Emert said the changes in personnel are the result of natural turnover in the department.