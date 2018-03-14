HELENA -At 10 a.m. Wednesday, hundreds of students began to file out the front doors of Helena and Capital High Schools.

The students gathered in front of their campuses as part of a nationwide school walkout, one month after a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. They left class for 17 minutes, to memorialize the 17 students and staff members killed.

“We wanted to let them know in Florida that we’re with them, and we don’t want what happened to them to happen anywhere else,” said Aase Hahn, a sophomore at Helena High.

At each school, more than 200 students took part in the walkout. Many of them wore orange clothing or ribbons – a color symbolizing gun violence awareness.

Organizers read off the names of each victim of the Parkland shooting, then spoke briefly about their lives. They said it was important to show the human face behind the numbers.

“17 is way more than what it sounds like,” said Hannah Simonson, a Helena High sophomore. “Reading out those names and talking about them, you definitely get to notice that.”

After that, students held several minutes of silence to honor the victims.

“It was awe-inspiring to see just the memory of these 17 be memorialized,” said Capital High senior Francie Tupper.

Students said they received mostly positive feedback about their actions. Some parents and other adults were in attendance to support the walkout. At Helena High, the only negative reaction during the walkout came from a man driving by, who shouted that the students should go back inside and “learn something.”

“I think the only opposition we got was because people misunderstood the meaning of the walkout,” said Helena High sophomore Jessica Wilson.

The walkouts were organized by members of Helena Youth Against Gun Violence, a group of students that is advocating for leaders to take action to reduce violence. But they said Wednesday’s events were nonpolitical, and intended only to remember victims.

“It’s about them as people, and not about the politicized event,” said Caroline Southworth, a Capital High sophomore.

Helena School District administrators announced parents would have to excuse their children from class to participate in the walkout. Otherwise, they would have been charged with an unexcused absence. Administrators also increased security ahead of the planned events.

The students who organized the walkouts said they were proud of how successfully they were, and of the number of students who turned out.

“We didn’t expect that many people to come, so when we saw all of those people flooding out the doors, it felt really amazing,” said Wilson.

Now, they say they want to continue bringing attention to gun violence.

“We will not stop,” said Tupper. “Enough is enough. We will stand up and we will fight until gun violence is no longer an issue in this country.”