HELENA – The American Business Women’s Association and Soroptimist International of Helena held their annual Salute to Women Awards Luncheon Thursday in the Great Northern Town Center.

The event recognized this year’s Salute’s Woman of Achievement and the YWCA Woman of the Year as well as awarding several scholarships to local women.

Event organizers say that the goal is to fostering successful women of tomorrow and honoring women who have been very successful and dedicated to their community.

Salute to Women Co-Chair Ann Snortland says that it’s good to take time a thank those who are actively working to better their community.

“I hope serves as an inspiration to others to make a difference in their own communities,” says Snortland, “It doesn’t take much to make a difference.”

Snortland added that the community support for the event has been tremendous and she couldn’t be more grateful.

All proceeds from the luncheon go to supporting women and girls in the Helena area.