HELENA – Helena Industries employs all kinds of people, including a woman named Lauri Ann. She is a blind/low vision client, getting work experience at their Location and Rehabilitation Services.

Lauri Ann has been working there for about two weeks, using special computer equipment that assists her in doing her job.

She received a bus pass from Four Georgians Elementary School. The school recently donated money to Helena Industries, and Lauri Ann took advantage of a bus pass.

Lauri Ann showed her new pass, saying “This is it, I’m so excited, thank you so much Four Georgians School and Helena Industries. It is wonderful to be able to receive this, and I can get my transportation back and forth to work. Thank you so very much!”

