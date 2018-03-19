HELENA – A 36-year-old Helena man is accused of strangling a woman and hitting her with an axe handle.

Bryan Charles Blankenship appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, the woman had gone to a home on the 65-hundred block of Lone Pine Rd on Saturday to retrieve some of her belongings.

The woman told police that Blankenship had become upset when she entered the home and began to assault her.

Blankenship is alleged to have grabbed her by the throat and held her against a wall, punched her in the face and struck her with head with the handle of an axe.

Court records say a deputy observed blood on the woman’s face, a cut above her right eye and two large welts on her head.

When the deputy questioned Blankenship he told them woman had come to the house to cause of disturbance and only said he had tried to push her out of the house.

Blankenship has been charged with Assault with a Weapon and Strangulation of a Partner of Family Member, both felonies.

Justice of the peace Michael Swingley set bond at $25,000.