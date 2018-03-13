HELENA – A fight between two brothers lands one in jail.

Gerald Thomas Nevermissesashot is accused of strangling his brother at a residence on the 3200 block of U-S Highway 12 in the early morning hours of Monday.

Investigators say during a fight, Nevermissesashot pulled his brothers hair and began to strangle him.

Story continues below



A witness said he had to punch Nevermissesashot several times in the face in order to get him to stop.

The 39 year old suspect is charged with felony strangulation.

His bond has been set at $20,000.00.