HELENA – A Helena suspect who allegedly struck a victim numerous times is charged with a felony.

Brian Michael Malensek was arrested Wednesday, and charged with felony partner family member assault (PFMA).

Charging documents say Malensek was drinking when he got into an argument with the victim.

The 35 year-old allegedly hit the victim across the side of her head a half-dozen times.

A young witness told the deputies that after seeing Malensek hit the victim twice, she went in another room and called 911.

The victim told investigators she had a headache following the attack.

Malensek said the victim pushed him.

Malensek has two prior convictions for PFMA, one in 2005 and the second in 2013.

If convicted, he faces a fine of up to $50,000 or up to 5 years in prison.

Bond in the case has been set at $5,000. He is set to be arraigned next month.