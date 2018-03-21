HELENA – Trained Medicare counselors from the Rocky Mountain Development Counsel Aging Division, held a free and open the public medicare info session at the Lewis and Clark Library today.

The goal was to inform the public about Medicare coverage without the pressure of for-profit advertising.

The biggest concern among the 24 attendees was losing the current coverage they have, what it will look like if they switch to Medicare and being able to obtain what will be best for their individual situations.

William Anderson, one of the attendees said he has a aliment and is going on Medicare this year, he wanted to know what his best options are.

According to the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, nearly 200,000 Montanans are enrolled in Medicare part A or B, or Medicare advantage.

Nationwide more than 55 million Americans are covered by Medicare.

“Since I have a really good insurance do I have to go on Medicare because I’m already on social security. This is about the second Medicare workshop I’ve gone to, and every one I learn something different. Medicare is a fairly complicated subject, especially when you get a little older and you want to make sure you make the right choices,” said William Anderson.

There is a statewide number you can call for information on Medicare at 1-800-551-3191.