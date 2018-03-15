HELENA – The Helena School District Board of Trustees has picked Dr. Tyler Ream to become the district’s next superintendent.

Ream is currently the associate superintendent for academic performance and support with the Spring Branch Independent School District in Houston, Texas.

Trustees voted 6-2 Thursday to offer the position to Ream. They will make him a job offer, contingent on a background check and contract negotiations.

Ream said he was honored by his selection.

“It’s been a terrific opportunity, and the people of Helena have been wonderful,” he said.

Ream was one of the two final candidates for the position, along with current Helena assistant superintendent Greg Upham. A third finalist, Barbara Hickman, withdrew from consideration.

Board members said both Ream and Upham were very strong candidates, with different skills and strengths.

Upham’s supporters pointed to his knowledge of the issues that the Helena School District faces, from budgets to facilities.

“The things we’re really confronted with in the near term – one, two, three, four years from now – are things that he’s intimately familiar with,” said Jeff Hindoien.

Those who voted for Ream said he had the talents and varied experiences to help the district move forward.

“If you want to be a good leader, you have to inspire people to follow you,” said board chair Sarah Sullivan. “You have to inspire teachers, you have to inspire parents, you have to inspire communities, you have to inspire your administration. I feel like, from the comments I read and from the experience I had, he seems like an inspirational leader to me.”

Several of the trustees said they were impressed with the amount of public comment they received about the superintendent selection process, from teachers, students, parents and the community at large.

Ream is also one of two finalists for the superintendent’s job with Eagle County Schools in Colorado. That district is expected to make its choice next week.

Ream said Eagle County Schools started their semifinalist interviews before Helena did, and that he already committed to another interview there and did not want to break that commitment. He said he wants to discuss his options with his family over the next few days.

The next Helena School District superintendent will replace Jack Copps, who is retiring at the end of the school year.