(HELENA) Warmer temperatures in Helena have given public works crews a chance to clear some of the packed snow and rutted ice off city streets. But leaders say the mild conditions bring new problems with potholes.

“We actually get a melt during the daytime, and then the liquid water refreezes at night into every crack in the pavement,” said Randall Camp, the city’s public works director.

Camp said the streets are likely to be especially rough this year, because of the large amount of snow the city received and because of the frequent melting and refreezing. He said the city has already used a record amount of sand on the roads this winter, and that he expects to use a record amount of asphalt to patch the roads.

“It’s going to be a very bad year for potholes,” he said.

On Friday, drivers around Helena had to go around crumbling spots on the streets. More heavily traveled roads were hit especially hard. On 6th Avenue, one pothole, several feet long, sat directly in the middle of the lane.

Crews have already been out for two weeks, trying to patch the nearly 200 miles of paved streets around the city. But Camp said many of those temporary patches are already breaking up and having to be replaced.

“They have to go back and repeat the same work over and over again,” he said.

The crews are currently using “cold mix” asphalt patches, which can be applied during relatively cool weather, but aren’t as durable. Starting in April, Public Works will start using “hot mix” asphalt, which must be mixed at 300 degrees and applied to ground that is warm and dry.

Camp said the city relies on reports from the public to determine which potholes they need to address first. You can report a pothole or other issue to the Street Maintenance Division on the city website.

In the meantime, Camp warns drivers to keep out of the potholes whenever possible. Hitting one can do more than simply damage a vehicle.

“It actually enlarges the hole because it breaks down the edge of the asphalt,” said Camp. “If there’s any water in that hole, it will actually pump out the road base that supports the asphalt. It will undermine the asphalt and the pothole will grow bigger by collapsing from the side.”

He also asks that drivers give extra space when they see a crew working to repair the streets.

“We ask people to be patient,” he said. “It’ll be a lot safer when we’re through.”