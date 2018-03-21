HELENA – Helena Public Schools leaders called Wednesday a day to remember, as they kicked off the district’s biggest building project in decades.

They held groundbreaking ceremonies for three new school buildings, at Bryant, Central and Jim Darcy Elementary. The new construction was made possible by a $63 million bond, approved by district voters last year.

“This is a date to thank this community for making this happen – the first new schools in this community for 40 years,” said Helena superintendent Jack Copps.

The day started at Bryant School, in the Sixth Ward neighborhood. The new school will replace an 80-year-old building, with overcrowded classrooms and aging infrastructure. Students will also be able to reach the gym through an enclosed walkway, instead of having to go outside in all weather.

“This is a gift from the community to the people in this neighborhood and to all the children that live here, and that makes this special,” Copps said.

The second groundbreaking was held at Jim Darcy School. The school had about 250 students a decade ago, but now hosts more than 400, after years of rapid growth in the north Helena Valley. Many have had to be moved into modular classrooms outside the main building.

“The social and emotional growth and the academic growth that we’re going to be able to provide our students will be unsurpassed,” said principal Brian Cummings.

During the groundbreaking, Cummings also paid tribute to the family of Jim Darcy, an Army pilot who was killed during the Vietnam War. The Darcy family has remained involved with the school ever since.

“The culture and climate that’s created within the walls we have now – that will transfer to the new facility,” Cummings said.

Perhaps the most significant groundbreaking was at Central School. Once a new building is completed at the site on Warren Street, students will be able to go to classes in their own neighborhood. They have been traveling to the former Lincoln School campus, on the other side of Helena, since the old Central building was closed in 2013.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful day,” said Jennifer McKee, whose children attend Central. “It’s literally something that parents and students and staff and teachers have dreamed about for years.”

Students were relocated from the historic Central School after an engineer’s report raised concerns that it could receive serious damage in an earthquake. Since then, there have been years of debate over what to do with the school. Voters rejected a $70 million bond proposal in 2015 that would have put some money toward restoring Central.

“We weren’t sure we would even continue on as a school, that we’d be back in this neighborhood,” McKee said. “There were so many unanswered questions about the school, and yet every day the kids still went to school and got an education and had their educational needs met.”

Last year’s bond proposal passed with almost 75 percent of the vote. Copps said Wednesday’s ceremonies wouldn’t have been possible without that support from the community.

“We can do great things if we come together,” he said.

The three new schools are expected to open by the summer of 2019.