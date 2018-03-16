HELENA – Police are asking for help in locating a sculpture that was stolen from the intersection of Butte Avenue and North Sanders street in Helena.

The sculpture is called “Take It Easy” and depicts three snails made from re-purposed metal. The art piece – by Belgrade artist Kristen Kainz – was commissioned in 2010.

The smallest snail is missing.

The Helena Public Art Committee says that the sculpture was bolted to the pavement and would have required significant effort to remove.

Mitch Carroll of the Helena Public Art Committee says that it’s a shame when this sort of thing happens.

“It detracts a little bit from that neighborhood,” says Carroll, “The Take It Easy sculpture is something that is kind of a nice surprise to anybody that doesn’t frequent that part of town and I also think it really adds some additional charm to that neighborhood.”

Carroll added that the sculpture was special because it was one of a few public art pieces that is not located downtown.

If anyone has any information about the missing statue they are encouraged to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461.

If a person would rather remain anonymous they can call Helena Crimestopers at 406-443-2000.

The Helena Public Art Committee says that more than anything else they’d just like to have the sculpture returned.