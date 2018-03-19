HELENA – Helena elementary school students cooked up healthy Asian-inspired recipes for the Sodexo Future Chefs challenge on Saturday.

The challenge was for 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade elementary school students, and 20 were chosen out of 50.

Each group consisted of four students, one adult leader, and one high school culinary student.

The winner of Saturday’s competition will move on to regionals.

Riley McGratch is one of the Future Sodexo Chefs and he said it was challenging but fun to come up with his own recipes.

“Our team made all sorts of stuff, we made egg rolls, we did my tilapia, we are doing pork right now, and we did a rice mix,” Riley McGratch, a Sodexo Future Chef, said.

Each kid will be graded on originality, composure, and a variety of other things.

“I learned all sorts of things, how to do egg rolls the right way, and how to mix some different sauces and all sorts of new things,” McGratch said.

Robert Worthy, the Food Service Director for Helena Public Schools and a Sodexo General Manager, said Helena will be joining over 250 schools districts across the country.

“But these guys really stepped up,” Worthy said. “I’m really impressed on how well these third, fourth, and fifth graders can barely reach the table are making this food, cooking it, Asian things they have never heard of.”

Worthy said the Sodexo Future Chefs challenge has been going on for 11 years.

Sodexo Future Chef Hazel Helsath said this is her second year participating.

“I made a wrap inside a tortilla and they all have some sort of curry inside, ground meat, and a lot of vegetables,” Helsath said.

The winning student from each participating district will be considered for regional finalist competing for the public’s vote.

“Sodexo is a great partner who loves to work with kids and we’re not here just to serve kids, but we are here to teach kids and give them life skills,” Worthy said.

According to Sodexo, their goal is to teach kids how to create their own meals and choose healthier options for food.