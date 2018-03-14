

HELENA- Students at Helena and Capital High Schools walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest gun violence in schools.

The walkouts are part of a national movement to remember and honor the 17 students killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida one month ago.

The student’s walked out of class at 10:00 a.m. the walkout was scheduled to last until 10:17 a.m., one minute for each of the students who died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

At Capital High School, at least 200 students participated in the walkout. Some held signs saying “#enough” or “never again.”

Story continues below



Students who did not receive permission from parents to attend the rally were given an unexcused from the absence for walking out.

Carroll College students also planned a walkout Wednesday.