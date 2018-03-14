HELENA – The Helena School District’s two finalists for school superintendent were at the Holter Museum of Art Wednesday night for a meet and greet with the public.

We learned Wednesday that Barbara Hickman, former Superintendent of the Flagstaff Unified school district in Arizona, has dropped out of the running; opting to take a job as a tenured University professor instead.

The event comes a day before the Board of Trustees is expected to make a decision between the two candidates.

Greg Upham, the current assistant superintendent for Helena, and Tyler Ream, an associate superintendent in a Houston, Texas school district are the two finalists.

Each candidate introduced themselves to the public at the event and fielded questions from teachers and administrators about their views on things like course curriculum, mental health for students and school budgeting.

Both candidates also have strong ties to Montana with Upham being the current assistant superintendent in Helena and Ream whose parents who live in the state.

Both said their backgrounds in education make them a good fit for the job. Ream said his family has a deep history in teaching.

“My grandmother, actually both grandmothers, were educators. My mom was a second and third grade teacher from across my career, so I grew up watching my mom working at nights and weekends… and spending time in a classroom,” Ream said.

Ream also said in addition to Montana’s geographic beauty, he enjoys talking with and learning from the people here.

Upham also touted his experience as a teacher and principal.

“My first teaching job was in Browning, Montana and I was there for three years and I learned a lot. I learned the importance of education and in society right now we keep looking for this magic potion and it’s right in front of us – it’s education,” Upham said.

Last July, current superintendent Jack Copps announced his plans to retire at the end of this school year. The Board of Trustees will interview both Upham and Ream on Thursday and will make a decision following the interviews.