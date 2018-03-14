HELENA – A Helena suspect faces drug charges following a traffic stop a year ago.

Jacqueline Suzanne Black – arrested Tuesday – is charged with three counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs.

According to charging documents, Black was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in East Helena last year.

A search of Black’s purse turned up 13 syringes, meth, crack cocaine and gabapentin pills, a powerful anti-seizure medication.

Black is also accused of spitting on a Saint Peter’s Health nurse and resisting arrest Tuesday.

Bond in the case has been set at $25,000.00.

She’ll be arraigned next month in District Court.