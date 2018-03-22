<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – An East Helena suspect is charged with a felony after an incident Wednesday afternoon.

Jessica Schultz is accused of trying to hit a male individual with a vehicle twice.

Charging documents say Schultz and the victim got into an argument on Tulip Drive when Schultz allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed as the victim was trying to remove his personal items from her vehicle.

Story continues below



A short time later, Schultz returned to the area, and allegedly drove her vehicle at the victim again.

One witness said she stopped within inches of hitting the victim.

Schultz told deputies she only wanted to talk.

She’s been charged with felony assault with a weapon.

Bond in the case has been set at $10,000.00.