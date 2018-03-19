HELENA – Helena held its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown on Saturday morning.

The streets of Last Chance Gulch were lined with people decorated in green.

“We’re out here to watch the parade,” Helena resident Brenna Young said. “We have a lot of Irish heritage and I use to Irish dance when I was a little kid and so we come and watch the dancers every year and watch the parades.”

Police cars and fire trucks paved the way for parade participants while spectators waved to people driving classic cars.

Young added that she wouldn’t miss the St. Patrick’s Day parade for anything and was happy to share the memory with her daughter.