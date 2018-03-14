A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for central Montana along and east of the Continental Divide for heavy, wet snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Hill, Blaine, and Fergus Counties for freezing rain, ice, and some snow. A new storm is moving into Big Sky Country with rain and higher elevation snow Wednesday evening. Snow levels will quickly lower tonight to the valleys and the plains. Snow will be wet and heavy creating tricky travel conditions. Out around Hill, Blaine, and Fergus Counties some light freezing rain will fall before a transition over to a few inches of snow. Thursday morning will be messy with wet snow and greasy roads. Snow will be heaviest through the morning and diminish through the afternoon. Highs will be above freezing in the lower elevations, so the snow that accumulates will be good snowman making snow. Friday will be a mostly cloudy and cool day, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Some spotty snow and mixed rain/snow showers will move over the higher elevations, but Friday will be the “driest” day through the weekend. Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day and another storm will approach southwest Montana. Snow will move up through Butte to around Helena and Great Falls by late in the day. Northern and eastern Montana will be mainly dry. Sunday, widespread snow will fall throughout most of the state, heaviest in the central part of the state. Some snow could linger into Monday, but the last storm of winter should clear by the first day of Spring on Tuesday.

Be careful in the snow!

Curtis Grevenitz